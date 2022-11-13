Zelensky: Russians committed same atrocities in Kherson Oblast as in other occupied regions

This audio is created with AI assistance

In a video message, President Volodymyr Zelensky said more than 400 Russian war crimes cases have already been documented as police continue finding bodies of civilians and soldiers.

Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said that the police found torture chambers in the liberated part of occupied Kherson Oblast.

“We see the common picture for the de-occupied territories,” he said. Russians widely used the torture chambers at police departments, where people were kept in “absolutely inhuman conditions,” Yenin added.