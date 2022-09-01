Zelensky: Russian occupiers did not let journalists visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that only Kremlin propagandists were present during a mission by the International Atomic Energy Agency at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar. He also said that Russia had intimidated residents of Enerhodar and forced people to lie to IAEA representatives. Zelensky said Russian troops are trying to turn this visit "into a fruitless tour of the plant," but he hopes that the mission will "draw objective conclusions."