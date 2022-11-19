Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: Russia looks for a short truce to regain strength

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 19, 2022 11:11 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Addressing the Halifax International Security Forum remotely, President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that suggestions of Ukraine’s land concessions to end the war can't lead to real peace.

“Immoral compromises will lead to (more) blood,” Zelensky told the forum. (See the full transcript of Zelensky's address).

“Russia is now looking for a short truce – a respite to regain strength. Someone may call this the war's end. But such a respite will only worsen the situation,” Zelensky said, adding that a real, long-lasting peace can only be achieved with the complete demolition of Russian aggression.

Zelensky emphasized that all of the elements of Russian aggression must be demolished to achieve real security.

Zelensky suggested the 10-point Piece Formula, which he has already presented to the G7, the UN General Assembly, and G20 Summit, calling it the “only way to real peace.”

“I assure you that peace is possible! But for it to exist, we must make impossible Russian aggression – all of its elements,” Zelensky said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
