Zelensky: Russia has used nearly 400 kamikaze drones against Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 26 that Russia has used about 400 Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones against Ukraine’s civilian population.



On Oct. 17, Russia attacked Ukraine with 43 drones, 37 of which were destroyed. Moscow's forces used 28 drones to attack Kyiv that day, killing five people.



Zelensky earlier said that Russia could have ordered as many as 2,400 Shahed-136 drones from Iran.



Iran continues to deny supplying weapons to Russia.

