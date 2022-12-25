Zelensky: ‘Russia has lost everything possible this year'

This audio is created with AI assistance

In an address on Dec. 25, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that, despite the Kremlin’s failed blitzkrieg and defeats on the front line, Russian forces will still try to make the remainder of the year “dark and difficult.”

“Russia has lost everything possible this year,” Zelensky said. “But he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) is trying to compensate for his losses with the cunning of his propagandists following missile strikes on our country, on our energy sector.”

Zelensky urged Ukrainians to heed the air raid alarms and to locate the nearest “invincibility points.” Around 5,500 “invincibility points,” where people can charge their electronic devices, connect to mobile service, or get necessities, have been installed across Ukraine.

“When Ukrainians remain together, when Ukrainians are grateful to one another, no one can defeat us,” Zelensky said.