Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky: ‘Russia has lost everything possible this year'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 25, 2022 11:44 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In an address on Dec. 25, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that, despite the Kremlin’s failed blitzkrieg and defeats on the front line, Russian forces will still try to make the remainder of the year “dark and difficult.”

“Russia has lost everything possible this year,” Zelensky said. “But he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) is trying to compensate for his losses with the cunning of his propagandists following missile strikes on our country, on our energy sector.”

Zelensky urged Ukrainians to heed the air raid alarms and to locate the nearest “invincibility points.” Around 5,500 “invincibility points,” where people can charge their electronic devices, connect to mobile service, or get necessities, have been installed across Ukraine.

“When Ukrainians remain together, when Ukrainians are grateful to one another, no one can defeat us,” Zelensky said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.