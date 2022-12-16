Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky: Russia has enough missiles for several more massive strikes.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 16, 2022 11:20 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that over 40 Russian missiles had been destroyed near Kyiv and in the central regions on Dec. 16.

“No matter what the missile worshipers from Moscow are hoping for, it still won't change the balance of power in this war. They still have enough missiles for several such heavy strikes. We have enough determination and confidence to return our own after these blows,” Zelensky said in an evening address.

He said that electrical engineers and repair crews had already started working as emergency power outages were implemented across the country.

According to the local authorities, power was restored in Poltava and Sumy oblasts, and 40% of consumers in Kyiv have electricity.

Due to the power outages, the Kyiv metro system stopped until the end of the day, with underground stations operating only as shelters for civilians, the Kyiv City Hall reported.

Russian forces carried out their seventh large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Dec. 16, launching 76 missiles at the country, 60 of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defense.

The previous major missile strikes on Ukraine took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, Nov. 15, Nov. 23, and Dec. 5.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.