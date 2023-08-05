Zelensky: Russia attacked Motor Sich facility in Zaporizhzhia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia used Kinzhal and Kalibr missiles in its evening missile strike against Ukraine, attacking aircraft engine manufacturer Motor Sich's facility in the city of Zaporizhzhia, as well as Khmelnytskyi Oblast in western Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 5.

Zelensky said some of the missiles Russian forces fired were shot down by Ukraine's air defense.

At around 7 p.m., Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russian forces were unleashing Kinzhal missiles from around the Russian city of Tambov. Blasts were reported in Khmelnytskyi and Zhytomyr oblasts.

Emphasizing that these Russian attacks won't affect the Ukrainian morale, Zelensky vowed that "(the attacks) won't give anything to the enemy anyway."