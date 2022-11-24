Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: Reports of Russian attacks on liberated Kherson Oblast come ‘almost every hour’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 24, 2022 10:53 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In an address on Nov. 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the frequent attacks started after Russian forces were forced to withdraw from Kherson Oblast.

“Only the liberation of our land and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine can protect our people from any escalation by Russia,” he said. “We are working with our partners every day for this.”

Zelensky added that he would soon reveal “important news,” although he did not elaborate.

Russian forces shelled liberated Kherson 17 times on Nov. 24, injuring one civilian, according to Halyna Luhova, head of Kherson City Council. Over the past four days, Russia has shelled the city 62 times, according to Luhova.

Russian troops repeatedly shelled Kherson on Nov. 21 and 22, targeting civilian infrastructure, according to local officials.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated Kherson on Nov. 11 after eight months of Russian occupation.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
