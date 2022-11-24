Zelensky: Reports of Russian attacks on liberated Kherson Oblast come ‘almost every hour’

This audio is created with AI assistance

In an address on Nov. 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the frequent attacks started after Russian forces were forced to withdraw from Kherson Oblast.

“Only the liberation of our land and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine can protect our people from any escalation by Russia,” he said. “We are working with our partners every day for this.”

Zelensky added that he would soon reveal “important news,” although he did not elaborate.

Russian forces shelled liberated Kherson 17 times on Nov. 24, injuring one civilian, according to Halyna Luhova, head of Kherson City Council. Over the past four days, Russia has shelled the city 62 times, according to Luhova.

Russian troops repeatedly shelled Kherson on Nov. 21 and 22, targeting civilian infrastructure, according to local officials.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated Kherson on Nov. 11 after eight months of Russian occupation.