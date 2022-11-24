Local official: Russian troops shell liberated Kherson 17 times on Nov. 24
November 24, 2022 6:11 pm
Russia’s attacks on the liberated southern city of Kherson on Nov. 24 left one civilian injured, according to Halyna Luhova, head of Kherson City Council.
In the last four days, Russian forces shelled the city 62 times, according to Luhova.
Russian troops have repeatedly shelled the city on Nov. 21-22, targeting civilian infrastructure, according to the reports of local officials. The Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground confirmed hearing frequent sound of shelling in the city.
Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated the city of Kherson on Nov. 11 after eight months of Russian occupation.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.