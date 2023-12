This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted a draft bill to the Ukrainian parliament set to prolong martial law in Ukraine for another 90 days until Feb. 19.

Ukraine first imposed martial law on Feb. 24, when Russian forces started their all-out invasion. After that, the Ukrainian parliament has extended martial law, as well as mobilization, twice for 30 days and twice for 90 days.