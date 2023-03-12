Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: Over 40 missiles have hit Kharkiv since the beginning of 2023

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 12, 2023 3:16 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In his nightly address on March 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that more than 40 missiles have hit the northeastern city of Kharkiv since the beginning of the year.

"Only since the beginning of this year – in less than two-and-a-half months – over 40 enemy missiles have already struck Kharkiv," Zelensky said, adding that the resulting “ruins, debris, shell holes in the ground” is a self-portrait of Russia.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said earlier that engineers were working to restore power to thousands of customers in the region following Russia's latest massive Russian attack on March 9.

So far, electricity has been restored for 90% of people in Kharkiv Oblast, according to the governor. However, public transport that depends on electricity is still not fully operational, the governor added.

Russian forces are also directing their efforts at reclaiming lost ground in the direction of Kupiansk, located 156 kilometers east of the regional capital. Since Kupiansk was liberated from Russian occupation in September 2022 it has been subjected to daily attacks because of its close proximity to the border.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
