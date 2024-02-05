Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Government, Yuliia Laputina
Veterans Affairs Minister Yuliia Laputina submits her resignation

by Dinara Khalilova February 5, 2024 6:21 PM 1 min read
Minister for Veterans' Affairs of Ukraine Yuliia Laputina visits the Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv, Ukraine, to pay tribute to the Ukrainian defenders who lost their lives in the war against Russia on Sept. 1, 2022. (Markiian Lyseiko/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Veterans Affairs Minister Yuliia Laputina submitted her resignation to the Ukrainian parliament, Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk reported on Feb. 5.

The news comes a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was planning a large-scale reset of Ukraine’s leadership amid rumors of the potential dismissal of Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

According to Stefanchuk, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, will consider Laputina’s resignation the next day.

In the resignation letter, Laputina didn’t specify a reason for such a decision.

The Ministry for Veterans Affairs was created in 2018, four years after Russia first invaded the Donbas and illegally annexed Crimea, to implement state policy on the social protection of war veterans.

In August last year, former Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that around a million Ukrainians had become combat veterans since the Russian invasion of Donbas in 2014.

Laputina has served as the ministry’s head since December 2020. Previously, she had years-long experience in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Rai News: Zelensky says leadership reset is necessary
Responding to a question about a rumored dismissal of Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, President Zelensky said he had a serious reset in mind that was not about a single person, but about the general direction of the country’s leadership.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
1:43 PM

SBU uncovers alleged Russian spy network in 3 oblasts.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) had detained five individuals allegedly spying on the Ukrainian military and passing information to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the SBU’s press service reported on Feb. 5
10:46 AM

Russia attacks kill 1, injure 5 over past day.

Russia carried out attacks against nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least one civilian and injuring at least five, regional authorities reported early on Feb. 5.
