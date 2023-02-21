Zelensky on China's peace plan: We have our own peace formula

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was not aware of the specifics of China's peace plan it wants to present on Feb. 24, adding that he is counting on the support of the Ukrainian peace formula, the European Pravda reported.

"It seems to me that our document, our peace formula, which has already been backed by a large number of states, and we expect further support for it... I think it is important to have one position," Zelensky said during a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during her visit to Kyiv on Feb. 21.

The 10-point peace plan, which Zelensky introduced at a G20 summit meeting in November 2022, includes the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, the establishment of a Russian war crimes tribunal, the release of all prisoners and forcibly relocated people, and the prevention of ecocide.

The UN General Assembly will hold a vote on a resolution regarding the Ukrainian peace formula on Feb. 23, according to Ukraine's president.

Zelensky emphasized that he "has not officially seen any document (from China) disclosing the details of its peace plan.

"We are interested in all states – European, worldwide, certainly India, Africa, China – being involved in ending this war, in supporting our, I think, fair formula for peace," Zelensky said.

At the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 18, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said that his country would launch its peace initiative on the one-year anniversary of Russia's all-out war on Feb. 24, as quoted by the Guardian.

According to Wang, this plan will underline the need to respect the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the UN Charter, considering the security interests of all countries, including Russia.

Western officials have expressed skepticism about Bejing's announced peace plan.

According to multiple reports, U.S. officials are concerned that China might consider supplying Moscow with "lethal support," such as weaponry.

