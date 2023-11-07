Zelensky: Now is not the right time to talk elections

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the idea of presidential elections in Ukraine next year, labeling the topic as “irresponsible” in his video address posted on Nov. 6.

“I believe that now is not the right time for elections. And if we need to put an end to a political dispute and continue to work in unity, there are structures in the state that are capable of putting an end to it and giving society all the necessary answers. So that there is no room left for conflicts and someone else's game against Ukraine.”

Questions around corruption, fair mobilization, and democratic governance have captured the national discourse in Ukraine in recent months, leading some to speculate about the electoral process.

“We must realize that now is the time of defense, the time of the battle that determines the fate of the state and people, not the time of manipulations, which only Russia expects from Ukraine.”

Earlier Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Zelensky is considering holding elections as scheduled in the spring of 2024. "We are not closing this page. The president of Ukraine is considering and weighing the different pros and cons," Kuleba said during an online appearance at the World Policy Conference.