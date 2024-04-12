Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Lithuania, Hungary, Hungarian-Ukrainian relations, Ukraine
Zelensky meets with Hungarian president at Three Seas Summit in Lithuania

by Sonya Bandouil April 12, 2024 3:11 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian, Hungarian and European flags displayed on the town hall of Berehove, western Ukraine, on March 7, 2022. (Attila Kisbenedek/AFP via Getty Images)
During the Three Seas Summit in Vilnius on April 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the newly appointed Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok, and extended an invitation for Hungary to join the Global Peace Summit scheduled for June in Switzerland.

Zelensky also invited Hungary to participate in the G7 Vilnius Declaration of Support for Ukraine, and suggested initiating a bilateral security agreement between the two countries.

The Three Seas Initiative (TSI), comprising 13 EU member states, serves as a platform for addressing economic and infrastructure concerns among its participants.

In 2022, Ukraine was granted partner-participant status within the TSI during its seventh summit in Riga.

The following year Ukraine became an associate member, gaining access to all resources and mechanisms within the initiative, according to Ukraine's government website.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told public radio on March 24 that “ending the “Russia-Ukraine war as soon as possible and initiating peace talks is in Hungary’s fundamental interest,” according to the Budapest Times. However, Szijjarto later said that Hungary will continue to reject participation in any political or financial initiatives involving weapons aid to Ukraine, as it would create a risk of escalation.

Tamas Sulyok assumed office as Hungary's President in March, following the resignation of his predecessor, Katalin Novak.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
