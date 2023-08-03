Zelensky meets soldiers in hospital in Ivano-Frankivsk

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with soldiers from the 45th Separate Rifle Battalion on Aug. 3, who are receiving treatment in Ivano-Frankivsk.

The battalion took part in battles in the north and east of Ukraine, Zelensky wrote, where they repelled Russian attacks. "I am proud of you, warriors! And thank you!" he added.

The president said that he received a chevron from their battalion and will add it to his collection.

Earlier on Aug. 2, Zelensky visited another western Ukrainian region, Zakarpattia, where he held a meeting on the security and economic issues in the region.

Fierce battles are underway on the eastern front as Russian forces attempt to stop Ukraine's advance toward Bakhmut, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Aug. 1.