Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, Estonia, Russian assets, Baltic countries
Edit post

Zelensky meets Estonian parliament speaker in Kyiv

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 26, 2024 8:43 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meets Lauri Hussar, the speaker of Estonia's parliament, on March 26, 2024, in Kyiv. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with an Estonian delegation led by Lauri Hussar, the speaker of Estonia's parliament, the president announced on March 26.

"We discussed further assistance for Ukraine from Estonia and other partners, and the progress in the preparation of a bilateral security agreement," Zelensky said, according to his Telegram channel.

Estonia is one of the leading military donors to Ukraine in terms of gross domestic product (GDP), according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. Over the next four years, Tallinn plans to allocate 0.25% of its GDP to military assistance for Kyiv.

Estonia and Ukraine recently started work on a bilateral security agreement, following similar deals concluded between Kyiv and the U.K., Germany, France, Denmark, Italy, and Canada.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials meet an Estonian delegation led by Lauri Hussar, the speaker of Estonia's parliament, on March 26, 2024, in Kyiv. (Presidential Office)

Zelensky said that during the meeting, Ukrainian and Estonian officials also discussed using frozen Russian assets to "protect and restore life in Ukraine."

In January, Estonia's parliament supported a bill on funneling proceeds from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine in its first reading. The discussion is also ongoing in the EU, the U.S., and other partner countries, which immobilized around $300 billion in Russia's central bank assets at the start of the full-scale war in 2022.

"This visit is an important signal of support for our country," the president commented.

"We are grateful to the Estonian leadership and people who have been with us since the first day of this tragedy, this full-scale war."

Before meeting with Zelensky, Hussar also met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Ruslan Stefanchuk, to discuss sanctions and Ukraine's NATO and EU integration efforts.

Estonian PM: Russian defeat will help prevent WWIII
“We want to have peace, but we want to have sustainable peace and peace on Russia’s terms is not sustainable,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:43 PM

Zelensky meets Estonian parliament speaker in Kyiv.

"We discussed further assistance for Ukraine from Estonia and other partners and the progress in the preparation of a bilateral security agreement," President Volodymyr Zelensky said, according to his Telegram channel.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.