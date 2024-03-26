Zelensky meets Estonian parliament speaker in Kyiv.

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with an Estonian delegation led by Lauri Hussar, the speaker of Estonia's parliament, the president announced on March 26.

"We discussed further assistance for Ukraine from Estonia and other partners, and the progress in the preparation of a bilateral security agreement," Zelensky said, according to his Telegram channel.

Estonia is one of the leading military donors to Ukraine in terms of gross domestic product (GDP), according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. Over the next four years, Tallinn plans to allocate 0.25% of its GDP to military assistance for Kyiv.

Estonia and Ukraine recently started work on a bilateral security agreement, following similar deals concluded between Kyiv and the U.K., Germany, France, Denmark, Italy, and Canada.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials meet an Estonian delegation led by Lauri Hussar, the speaker of Estonia's parliament, on March 26, 2024, in Kyiv. (Presidential Office)

Zelensky said that during the meeting, Ukrainian and Estonian officials also discussed using frozen Russian assets to "protect and restore life in Ukraine."

In January, Estonia's parliament supported a bill on funneling proceeds from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine in its first reading. The discussion is also ongoing in the EU, the U.S., and other partner countries, which immobilized around $300 billion in Russia's central bank assets at the start of the full-scale war in 2022.

"This visit is an important signal of support for our country," the president commented.

"We are grateful to the Estonian leadership and people who have been with us since the first day of this tragedy, this full-scale war."

Before meeting with Zelensky, Hussar also met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Ruslan Stefanchuk, to discuss sanctions and Ukraine's NATO and EU integration efforts.