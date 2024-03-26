Skip to content
News Feed, Estonia, Parliament, European Union, Defense aid, Ruslan Stefanchuk
Estonian parliament speaker visits Kyiv

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 26, 2024 4:49 PM 1 min read
Speaker of the Estonian Parliament Lauri Hussar and Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk in Kyiv on March 26, 2024. (Ruslan Stefanchuk / Facebook)
Lauri Hussar, the speaker of the Riigikogu, Estonia's Parliament, visited Kyiv on March 26 and met with his Ukrainian counterpart Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Stefanchuk said he thanked Hussar for Estonia's recently announced 18th aid package for Ukraine, worth 20 million euros ($22 million).

Hussar and Stefanchuk also discussed sanctions, Ukraine's integration with the European Union, and NATO.

Stefanchuk said that Ukraine "relies on Estonia's leadership in achieving ambitious results at the next NATO Summit in Washington."

Stefanchuk thanked Estonia for its "active position in the issue of holding Russia accountable for war crimes." Hussar visited Poland on March 25, where he raised the issue with his Polish counterpart, Szymon Holownia.

"The perpetrators of the crime of aggression must be brought before an international special tribunal, and Russia’s frozen assets must be used to compensate the war damages in Ukraine," Hussar said in Warsaw.

Estonia is one of the leading military donors to Ukraine in terms of gross domestic product (GDP), according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. Over the next four years, Tallinn plans to allocate 0.25% of its GDP to military assistance for Kyiv.

Estonian PM: Russian defeat will help prevent WWIII
“We want to have peace, but we want to have sustainable peace and peace on Russia’s terms is not sustainable,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller


Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Editors' Picks

