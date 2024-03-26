Estonian parliament speaker visits Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Lauri Hussar, the speaker of the Riigikogu, Estonia's Parliament, visited Kyiv on March 26 and met with his Ukrainian counterpart Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Stefanchuk said he thanked Hussar for Estonia's recently announced 18th aid package for Ukraine, worth 20 million euros ($22 million).

Hussar and Stefanchuk also discussed sanctions, Ukraine's integration with the European Union, and NATO.

Stefanchuk said that Ukraine "relies on Estonia's leadership in achieving ambitious results at the next NATO Summit in Washington."

Stefanchuk thanked Estonia for its "active position in the issue of holding Russia accountable for war crimes." Hussar visited Poland on March 25, where he raised the issue with his Polish counterpart, Szymon Holownia.

"The perpetrators of the crime of aggression must be brought before an international special tribunal, and Russia’s frozen assets must be used to compensate the war damages in Ukraine," Hussar said in Warsaw.

Estonia is one of the leading military donors to Ukraine in terms of gross domestic product (GDP), according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. Over the next four years, Tallinn plans to allocate 0.25% of its GDP to military assistance for Kyiv.



