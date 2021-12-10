Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Politics, Hot topic, Polls, Volodymyr Zelensky, Petro Poroshenko
Edit post

Zelensky leads presidential poll with 23.5%, Poroshenko polls second

by Sergiy Slipchenko December 10, 2021 7:53 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky gives an annual address to the parliament on Dec. 1, 2021. (president.gov.ua)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky leads presidential polls with a share of 23.5% of decided voters, maintaining a 10.1% lead over ex-president and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, who got 13.4%.

Zelensky's support 2.5 years into his presidency is 6% down from the result he scored in the first round of the presidential election in 2019, when 30% of Ukrainians backed him. Poroshenko is 2% down from his 2019 result.

Other candidates polled below 10%.

The polling was conducted by the Rating group on Dec. 6-8. It gathered responses from 2,500 respondents throughout Ukraine (excluding Russian-occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas) via telephone.

In response to the question "Which candidate would you not vote for under any circumstances," Poroshenko got the worst result with 47% of the votes against him. President Zelensky was fourth with 33%, faring slightly better than Batkivshchyna party leader Yulia Tymoshenko with 37% and pro-Kremlin Opposition Platform – For Life party co-leader Yuriy Boyko with 35%.

The group also conducted polls regarding parliamentary elections. The results showed that support for Zelensky's ruling Servant of the People party was at 18%, slightly increasing from the latest poll, while European Solidarity showed losses at 13.7%. The UDAR party, headed by Kyiv mayor and former boxing champion Vitali Klitchko, failed to pass the 5% threshold, receiving only 4.2%.

Sergiy Slipchenko
Sergiy Slipchenko
News reporter
Sergiy Slipchenko is a staff writer at the Kyiv Independent. He studied at York University in Toronto, Canada and worked as a reporter at the Kyiv Post.Read more
