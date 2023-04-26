Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky honors memory of Chornobyl disaster victims

by Dinara Khalilova April 26, 2023 2:41 PM 3 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky honors the memory of the Chornobyl disaster liquidators on the 37th anniversary of the nuclear accident on April 26, 2023. (Ukraine's Presidential Office) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky marked the 37th anniversary of the Chornobyl disaster by honoring the memory of the liquidators of the largest nuclear accident in human history.

Zelensky laid flowers on April 26 to the memorial signs to civil and military personnel who had died after trying to limit the disaster's consequences.

"37 years ago, the accident at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant left a huge scar for the whole world. A radiation leak turned a once cozy and developed area into an exclusion zone," Ukraine's president said, as cited by his office.

"Today, the 30-kilometer zone around the Chornobyl nuclear power plant remains a dangerous place with a high concentration of radiation."

A powerful chemical explosion at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant in Kyiv Oblast that occurred overnight on April 26, 1986, led to almost 8.5 million people being exposed to radiation, according to the United Nations.

Life near Russian-occupied nuclear plant: ‘I don’t know if tomorrow will come’
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent talked to residents who are still in Russian-occupied Enerhodar and those who recently left but still have family in the city. For their safety, we do not disclose their identities. When Russian soldiers captured Enerhodar, the satellite city of the Zaporizhzhia…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query

The Soviet Union's government at first tried to conceal the scale of the disaster's consequences from the international community. Ukraine exited the union and became independent in 1991, with Moscow's response to the Chornobyl accident accelerating this decision, as some historians argue.

Shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine started on Feb. 24 last year, Russian troops occupied the Chornobyl nuclear plant for over a month. Russia used the territory of the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone and the plant itself in an attempt to quickly transfer its troops to storm the Ukrainian capital.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said he had talked to Zelensky on April 26, telling him about the agency's new medical assistance program for personnel at all Ukraine's nuclear plants.

Grossi also pledged to continue IAEA efforts to protect the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has been occupied by Russian forces since March 2022.

Since Russian troops captured the plant, they have used it as a military base from which they launch attacks at Ukrainian-controlled territory across the Dnipro River, in particular, Nikopol.

Burkovsky, Zolkina: How Ukraine and the West can stop Putin’s nuclear blackmail
Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent. Putin’s threats to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus reflect his goal to keep Crimea after Russia’s defeat in the war. Three days after
Kyiv IndependentMariia Zolkina
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.