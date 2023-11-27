Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky holds call with Saudi Crown Prince

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 27, 2023 6:41 PM 1 min read
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 19, 2023. (Photo for illustrative purposes) (Bandar Aljaloud Royal Court of Saudi Arabia/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Zelensky said on Telegram on Nov. 27.

The two "discussed recent events in the Middle East" and strengthening ties between Saudi Arabia and Ukraine.

The implementation of the peace formula, Ukraine's 10-point peace plan, was also a topic of discussion, Zelensky said.  

Since Saudi Arabia hosted a summit on the peace plan in August, Zelensky has held a call with the Saudi Crown Prince on a near-monthly basis.  

Zelensky traveled to Saudi Arabia for the first time in May 2023, meeting the crown prince and appealing to Arab leaders to support Ukraine's peace plan.

Saudi Arabia played an important role in negotiating prisoner exchanges with Russia, allowing Ukraine to achieve a major exchange involving nearly 300 people in September 2022.

Ukraine sides with Israel. How will it affect Kyiv’s relations with Arab world, Global South?
When Hamas launched its attack on Israeli settlements on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people, according to Israeli government data, President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials condemned the terror and supported Israel’s right to defend itself. Zelensky has compared Hamas to Russia, w…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:45 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 27, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.