Zelensky holds call with Saudi Crown Prince

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Zelensky said on Telegram on Nov. 27.

The two "discussed recent events in the Middle East" and strengthening ties between Saudi Arabia and Ukraine.

The implementation of the peace formula, Ukraine's 10-point peace plan, was also a topic of discussion, Zelensky said.

Since Saudi Arabia hosted a summit on the peace plan in August, Zelensky has held a call with the Saudi Crown Prince on a near-monthly basis.

Zelensky traveled to Saudi Arabia for the first time in May 2023, meeting the crown prince and appealing to Arab leaders to support Ukraine's peace plan.

Saudi Arabia played an important role in negotiating prisoner exchanges with Russia, allowing Ukraine to achieve a major exchange involving nearly 300 people in September 2022.