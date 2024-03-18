Zelensky holds call with Indonesian President-elect Subianto, extends Peace Summit invitation

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a call with Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto on March 18, after the ex-general claimed victory in the election on Feb. 14.

The official election result is yet to be announced, with the counts complete in 33 of 38 provinces.

Initial tallies and the results so far indicate that Subianto, a controversial figure who was banned from the U.S. for 20 years for human rights violations, will become president.

Zelensky said he congratulated Subianto on his victory and "expressed hope for the continuation of mutually beneficial bilateral relations."

Zelensky also invited Subianto to attend the upcoming peace formula summit, set to be held in Switzerland in the coming months.

"It was in Indonesia in 2022 that I presented the peace formula," Zelensky remarked, referring to the fact that he first presented the 10-point peace plan at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, in November 2022.

Indonesia has a potential role to implement the peace formula's points on food security and nuclear security, as well as the exchange of prisoners, Zelensky said.