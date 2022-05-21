Zelensky expects multiple rocket launchers to be approved for Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Representatives of more than 40 countries will meet online on May 23 to discuss further military support for Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 21 that multiple rocket launchers could be a game-changer against Russia in Donbas. "We appeal to all countries to supply MLRS systems, thanks to which Ukraine will be able to take the initiative and liberate its territory," he said.