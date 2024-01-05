Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky, Erdogan discuss peace formula, Black Sea security in phone call

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 5, 2024 10:00 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attend a joint press conference in Istanbul, Turkey on July 8, 2023. (Ozan Guzelce/ dia images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Jan. 5, discussing Ukraine's peace formula, defense cooperation, and security in the Black Sea, among other topics, the Presidential Office reported.

Zelensky invited Turkey to the fourth peace formula meeting to be held in late January in Davos, Switzerland, and "received a positive response," he wrote on Telegram.

Previously, such meetings were held in Copenhagen, Jeddah, and Malta to build support for a 10-point peace plan drafted by Zelensky.

The 10-point peace plan calls for an end to ecocide in Ukraine, punishing those responsible for war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees. The proposals also call for ensuring energy security, food security, and nuclear safety.

Zelensky and Erdogan reportedly paid special attention in their call to the peace formula's point about the return of all prisoners and deportees.

"The mediation of Turkey is crucial so that it is possible to release the Crimean Tatars and all others - adults and children, soldiers and civilians - who are held in Russian captivity," Zelensky added.

Over 200 Ukrainian prisoners of war returned home from Russian captivity on Jan. 3 in the largest exchange since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen the Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation in the high-tech sphere, in particular, the creation of joint defense enterprises and joint production of military equipment, according to the Presidential Office.

Zelensky welcomed the efforts of Turkey, Bulgaria, and Romania in joint clearance of mines in the Black Sea, saying Ukraine was ready to join them.

Hundreds of sea mines, deployed by both Russia and Ukraine, are spread throughout the Black Sea. On several occasions, civilian ships or navy ships belonging to countries not party to the war have struck sea mines since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Is Ukraine’s new Black Sea corridor working? Experts say it has potential
Perplexing reports earlier this week that Ukraine had suspended its temporary grain corridor in the Black Sea sparked confusion and concern. Kyiv-based Barva Invest consultancy reported on Oct. 26 that Ukraine had temporarily halted the use of its new trade route in the Black Sea due to the potenti…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:05 PM

Finland plans to ban Russian LNG from 2025.

Finland plans to ban imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) from next year, Finnish Environment and Climate Minister Kai Mykkanen told newspaper Helsingin Sanomat on Jan. 5.
4:12 PM

Sweden to withdraw aid to Mali over stance toward Russia.

"When we cooperate with other countries, we also want those countries to cooperate with Sweden, but Mali's military junta instead turns to Russia and supports its full-scale war against Ukraine," said Johan Forssel, Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade and International Development Cooperation.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.