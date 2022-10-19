Zelensky doesn't rule out potential failure of Ukraine’s electricity system

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian leadership is preparing for "a number of different scenarios" of further serious damage to the energy infrastructure of Ukraine after over a week of Russian missile and drone strikes on electricity facilities across the country, according to a statement released by the President's Office.

The statement was released after President Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting with Ukrainian ministers, heads of energy facilities and local government officials on Oct. 19.

Contingency plans are being made for tackling the consequences of fresh attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, including in the case of the complete disabling of the electricity grid, the statement reads.

Russia has been targeting electricity infrastructure all across Ukraine, causing major blackouts.

According to Zelensky, 30% of Ukraine's power stations have been destroyed as of Oct. 18.

