News Feed, Ukraine, Kyiv Oblast, Brovary, Volodymyr Zelensky, Crime
Zelensky dismisses Kyiv Oblast official detained over car accident

by Martin Fornusek April 27, 2024 7:51 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in his office. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Volodymyr Maibozhenko, the head of the Brovary District Military Administration in Kyiv Oblast, was dismissed from his post, according to a presidential decree issued on April 27.

Maibozhenko is suspected of causing a car accident on April 26 while intoxicated, injuring four people, including a child. The official has been detained and could face between three to eight years in prison if convicted.

The suspect allegedly drove into an intersection in Brovary on the red light. He then drove onto the side of the road and hit pedestrians, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The subsequent alcohol test revealed that Maibozhenko was driving under the influence.

All four victims have been hospitalized, two of them suffering serious injuries.

Zelensky outlines Security Council priorities after Danilov’s dismissal
President Volodymyr Zelensky said the council’s priorities would be “paying particular attention to our state’s sanctions policy.” Cybersecurity and the implementation of security and war-related decisions were also listed.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Martin Fornusek
