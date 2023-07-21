Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky dismisses Ukrainian ambassador to UK

by Martin Fornusek July 21, 2023 1:18 PM 2 min read
Vadym Prystaiko, the outgoing Ukrainian ambassador to the U.K., on February 8, 2023
Vadym Prystaiko, the outgoing Ukrainian ambassador to the U.K., on February 8, 2023 in London, England. (Photo credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree on July 21 on the dismissal of Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K.

While the presidential office did not comment on the reason for the firing of the ambassador, the decision comes after Prystaiko's comments for Sky News on July 13 that Zelensky's "sarcasm" toward the outgoing U.K. Defense Minister Ben Wallace is not "healthy."

Contacted by the Kyiv Independent, the Ukrainian embassy in the U.K. did not immediately respond for comment.

Earlier, Wallace commented that Kyiv should show more gratitude for the weapon supplies provided by the U.K. and other allies.

Zelensky responded that he does not know how else should Ukraine show its thankfulness.

"Let him write to me (about) how else I should express my words of gratitude, or we could get up in the morning and express our words of gratitude to the minister," Zelenskyy said.

When asked by Sky News whether the president's response was sarcastic, the ambassador said he believes "it was a little bit of sarcasm."

Prystaiko, a seasoned diplomat, served as Ukraine's ambassador in London since July 2020. He previously held the position of foreign minister between 2019-2020, ambassador to NATO between 2017-2019, and ambassador to Canada between 2012-2014.

The U.K. has been one of Kyiv's staunchest allies in its fight against Russian aggression, providing substantial economic, military, and diplomatic support.

Author: Martin Fornusek
