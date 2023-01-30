Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: Denmark joins Ukraine grain initiative

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 30, 2023 10:04 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Denmark supports the Black Sea export initiative and has joined the Grain from Ukraine program.

“The fact that we have made substantial progress on food security proves that we can make progress on the other points of our Peace Formula as well,” Zelensky said. “Today, we discussed what exactly Denmark’s participation in the implementation of the points of the Peace Formula could be.”

The initiative is a U.N.-backed deal signed in July by Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey to unblock Ukrainian grain exports amid Russia’s invasion of the country. The exports had been blocked by Russia’s armed forces.

Zelensky also said that Denmark will take patronage over the reconstruction of Ukraine -- in particular, the city of Mykolaiv.

“I am grateful to the Danish coalition government for establishing a separate fund to help our country, and one of the key areas of the fund’s work should be reconstruction,” Zelensky said. “I believe that together we will be able to bring peace and development back to Mykolaiv and the entire region.”

The address comes as Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visited Mykolaiv. Two leaders inspected the infrastructure destroyed by Russian attacks and met with wounded Ukrainian servicemen treated in one of the local hospitals.

Reuters reported on Jan. 19 that Denmark would donate 19 French-made Caesar 155mm self-propelled howitzer artillery systems to Ukraine upon Zelensky’s request.

Denmark was one of nine European countries to sign the Tallinn Pledge on Jan. 19, a commitment to empower Ukraine with the offensive potential it needs to liberate all Ukrainian territory currently occupied by Russia.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
