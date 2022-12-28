Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky, BlackRock CEO discuss reconstruction of Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 28, 2022 7:31 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In a video conference with BlackRock investment company CEO Larry Fink, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the reconstruction of Ukraine, reported the President’s Office.

In line with agreements made earlier this year, BlackRock has been working to advise the Ukrainian government on how to organize Ukraine’s reconstruction funds.

Zelensky and Fink have “agreed to focus in the near term on coordinating the efforts of all potential investors and participants in the reconstruction of our country (Ukraine), channeling investment into the most relevant and impactful sectors of the Ukrainian economy,” the statement said.

The President’s Office noted that BlackRock manages $8 trillion worth of client assets.

In early December, the World Bank estimated that the cost of Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction is upwards of 600 billion euros.

Following Russia’s continuous attacks on the country’s critical infrastructure since early October, the World Bank’s estimate of the cost of Ukraine’s post-war recovery had increased by over 200 billion euros since June, when the forecast was set at 350 billion euros.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
