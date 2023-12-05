Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky awards Ukrainian volunteers on International Volunteer Day

by Dinara Khalilova December 5, 2023 11:49 PM 3 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky poses for a photo with the Ukrainian volunteers who received the Golden Heart state awards on International Volunteer Day on Dec. 5, 2023. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky presented 40 Ukrainian volunteers helping the military and civilians with the Golden Heart state awards on Dec. 5, the Presidential Office reported.

The ceremony took place in Kyiv to mark International Volunteer Day, mandated by the UN General Assembly to pay tribute to volunteers worldwide.

"In my opinion, it is symbolic that this day is celebrated on the eve of the Day of Ukraine's Armed Forces because Ukrainian volunteers are, in fact, another type of troops, another force of ours. Our guard of those who care. Our army of active Ukrainians," Zelensky said at the event.

When Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Kyiv struggled to fully equip thousands of newly-mobilized soldiers with crucial equipment, including combat gear and vehicles.

Since Russia's first invasion of Ukraine in 2014 and over the course of the all-out war, many Ukrainian service members have relied on campaigns organized by local charities and volunteers to obtain desperately needed supplies.

Donations on decline: Volunteers get creative to keep raising funds for military
When the famous U.S. pop band Backstreet Boys released their signature hit “I Want It That Way” in 1999, they could hardly have imagined that nearly a quarter of a century later it would be used to help the Ukrainian military fight off a brutal invasion by Russia. But
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko

Zelensky awarded representatives of volunteer organizations and movements that "have contributed to the country's defense, the protection of the population and the interests of the state in connection with Russia's military aggression and overcoming its consequences," according to the President's Office.

Those who received the awards in person included Alona Aivazian, Volodymyr Anisimov, Davyd Dzhalahoniia, Andrii Zarichanskyi, Nataliia Kartasheva, Tata Kepler, Liudmyla Kucher, Vitalii Lyfar, Maksym Mostovyi, Yurii Tyra, Serhii and Anastasia Rybalchenko.

They have been reportedly helping provide the military with supplies, evacuate wounded soldiers, and provide humanitarian aid to internally displaced persons.

"I am very grateful to you for what you do every day, all these years, all this time. And to everyone who helps the Security and Defense Forces, who protects the country, who's helping on the front lines, on the ground," Zelensky added.

"As long as your volunteer hearts keep beating and your spirit of help and support (remains), our people will be fighting, and Ukraine will be fighting. It fights non-stop, and we fight. Therefore, all of us will definitely win."

The Golden Heart award was established by Zelensky in December last year to mark the significant achievements of Ukrainian volunteers.

How volunteers helped Kherson residents survive through the occupation
When Russia captured Kherson in March, disrupting supply chains to the city, local Ukrainian volunteers kept it running. When people had no food, they set up free hot meal cafeterias. When people had no medicine or hygiene goods, they brought them in from Odesa. When children needed to ta…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:23 PM

Media: Denmark to delay F-16 aircraft delivery to Ukraine.

In mid-August, Denmark pledged to provide Ukraine with 19 F-16s, with the first batch of six aircraft to be delivered by the end of 2023 and the rest by 2025 as part of the effort by allies to arm Ukraine to repel Russian air superiority.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
10:47 AM

Belgian PM: EU needs to reform before further enlargement.

Speaking at a Brussels press conference together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said that the Belgian presidency would work on a negotiating framework for the entry of the two candidate countries.
10:01 AM

ISW: Russia may soon intensify attacks in Kharkiv Oblast.

The tempo of operations and configuration of Moscow's troops in the area does not, however, suggest a major offensive "along the entire Kupiansk-Lyman line, similar to the failed Russian offensive effort in northeastern Ukraine in winter-spring 2023," the Institute for the Study of War said.
9:03 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 363,870 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 363,870 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 6. This number includes 800 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
7:36 AM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

A total of 52 explosions were recorded throughout the day. Russian troops fired at the border nine times, targeting the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Svesa, and Bilopillia.
4:04 AM

UN: Russia's war harms EU economy.

Hamid Rashid, the UN's Global Economic Monitoring Branch (GEMB) chief, said that due to Russia's war, the EU's economic prospects for 2024 were "quite gloomy."
2:48 AM

4 missiles shot down over occupied Crimea, Russia claims.

The ministry claimed that Ukraine launched four missiles at the Russian-occupied peninsula shortly after midnight local time, and that all targets were shot down. Earlier, residents reported hearing up to 10 explosions near the city of Yevpatoriia.
2:18 AM

Russia attacks Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces attacked the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast overnight on Jan. 5-6, striking an administrative building and causing fires, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.