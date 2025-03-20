Zelensky arrives in Norway for talks with Norwegian PM

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Oslo on March 20 to hold talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, the Norwegian government said.

"I look forward to constructive discussions on how Norway can best provide assistance to Ukraine in both the short term and the long term," Stoere said in a statement.

The visit comes ahead of Zelensky's scheduled online address to the European summit later the same day. Also on March 20, the U.K. is hosting military leaders from over 20 countries to discuss a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine within the so-called "coalition of the willing."

"Norway supports Ukraine in its fight to defend itself and is contributing to the effort to achieve a lasting, just peace in the country," Norway's prime minister noted.

Stoere and Zelensky will hold a series of meetings on March 20. Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, and Defense Minister Tore Sandvik are also scheduled to meet members of Zelensky's delegation during the visit.

Norway has supported Ukraine since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion in 2022. Earlier this month, Norwegian parliamentary leaders agreed to increase aid for Ukraine by 50 billion Norwegian krone ($4.6 billion) to a total of 85 billion Norwegian krone ($7.8 billion) in 2025.