The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Norway, Volodymyr Zelensky, Northern Europe
Edit post

Zelensky arrives in Norway for talks with Norwegian PM

by Martin Fornusek March 20, 2025 12:03 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shakes hands with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store (L) during a press conference following their talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2023. (Sergei Chuzavkov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Oslo on March 20 to hold talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, the Norwegian government said.

"I look forward to constructive discussions on how Norway can best provide assistance to Ukraine in both the short term and the long term," Stoere said in a statement.

The visit comes ahead of Zelensky's scheduled online address to the European summit later the same day. Also on March 20, the U.K. is hosting military leaders from over 20 countries to discuss a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine within the so-called "coalition of the willing."

"Norway supports Ukraine in its fight to defend itself and is contributing to the effort to achieve a lasting, just peace in the country," Norway's prime minister noted.

Stoere and Zelensky will hold a series of meetings on March 20. Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, and Defense Minister Tore Sandvik are also scheduled to meet members of Zelensky's delegation during the visit.

Norway has supported Ukraine since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion in 2022. Earlier this month, Norwegian parliamentary leaders agreed to increase aid for Ukraine by 50 billion Norwegian krone ($4.6 billion) to a total of 85 billion Norwegian krone ($7.8 billion) in 2025.

‘Putin is stalling’ — Trump ‘ceasefire’ call met with skepticism in Kyiv
U.S. President Donald Trump said it was a “great call.” A Kremlin aide declared the world had “become a much safer place.” But in Kyiv, the reaction to the call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 has been noticeably more muted. “Judging by the news,
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

7:11 PM
Video

Ukrainian writer on canceling Russian culture.

The Kyiv Independent's Kate Tsurkan sits down with Ukrainian writer Oksana Zabuzhko to discuss the role of writers and intellectuals in wartime, the importance of decolonization in Ukraine’s education, and why she wouldn't share a stage with Russian artists until Ukraine's victory.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.