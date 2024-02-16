Zelensky arrives in France for talks with Macron

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Paris on Feb. 16 for talks with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, Zelensky announced on social media.

Earlier today, Ukraine's head of state visited Germany, where he concluded a long-term security agreement with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Zelensky is expected to sign a similar deal with France as well.

Ukrinform reported later that Zelensky had arrived at the Elysee Palace and started negotiations with Macron.

"The bilateral agreement between the countries will cover long-term military and economic support, as well as civilian assistance to strengthen Ukraine's stability and resilience," the Elysee Palace said.

This would be the third such agreement Kyiv finalized with its allies, after the U.K. and Germany. The bilateral security deals are based on the Group of Seven (G7) nations' pledges made last July.

Several other countries have joined the plan since then, and negotiations on other bilateral treaties are underway.