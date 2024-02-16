Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, France, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Zelensky arrives in France for talks with Macron

by Martin Fornusek February 16, 2024 8:37 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in France on Feb. 16, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Paris on Feb. 16 for talks with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, Zelensky announced on social media.

Earlier today, Ukraine's head of state visited Germany, where he concluded a long-term security agreement with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Zelensky is expected to sign a similar deal with France as well.

Ukrinform reported later that Zelensky had arrived at the Elysee Palace and started negotiations with Macron.

"The bilateral agreement between the countries will cover long-term military and economic support, as well as civilian assistance to strengthen Ukraine's stability and resilience," the Elysee Palace said.

This would be the third such agreement Kyiv finalized with its allies, after the U.K. and Germany. The bilateral security deals are based on the Group of Seven (G7) nations' pledges made last July.

Several other countries have joined the plan since then, and negotiations on other bilateral treaties are underway.

Zelensky’s office announces plan for France, Germany visit
President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to France and Germany on Feb. 16-17 to participate in the Munich Security Conference and meet with several European leaders, the Presidential Office announced on Feb. 15.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:23 PM

Navalny's death prompts fresh calls for Ukraine aid in US.

"House members blocking critical aid to Ukraine can revel in another high-five for (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin who just murdered his most vocal and visible critic," said John Fetterman, a Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania, on social media.
6:18 PM

Harris: 'Russia is responsible' for Navalny's death.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said that if the news about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death is confirmed, "Russia is responsible," and it would be a "further sign of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's brutality."
4:08 PM

Kuleba: 'It is time to end naivete' about Putin.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the world to "to end the naivete" about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in light of news about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's alleged death on Feb. 16.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.