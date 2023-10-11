Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky arrives at NATO headquarters in Brussels for talks on military aid to Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller October 11, 2023 11:07 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (L) is welcomed by Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg at NATO's headquarters in Brussels on Oct. 11, 2023. (Simon Wolfhart/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Oct. 11 for a meeting with the alliance's defense ministers in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the first time the Ukrainian president will participate in the format in person.

In a short press conference together with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Zelensky said he planned to discuss a variety of issues, but stressed that one of the priorities remains air defense systems in anticipation of a new campaign of Russian missile strikes against Ukrainian energy infrastructure over winter.

"We have very concrete needs....and we need them in very concrete geographic points on our land," he said.

Zelensky also stressed the need for more artillery support from NATO partners. "The counteroffensive is one direction, but you also need to defend," he said.

"I expect more NATO allies to make further announcements today," said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in response to a question from the Kyiv Independent. "We need to sustain and step up their support."

Stoltenberg also emphasized the need for strengthened air defense for Ukraine, stressing that it is crucial for Ukraine's ability to protect its critical infrastructure and economy, as well as enabling Ukraine "to function as a normal country."

Author: Nate Ostiller
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
