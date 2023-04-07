Zelensky honors Muslim tradition by participating in first 'official' iftar

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on April 7 that Ukraine was beginning a new tradition of hosting official iftar meals during Ramadan, Ukrinform reported.

In Islam, iftar is the meal breaking the daily fast during the month of Ramadan.

Zelensky announced it as he participated in the first "official" iftar on April 7, with Muslim servicemen, representatives of the diplomatic corps, and the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people outside a mosque in the center of Kyiv, during which he thanked the Muslim community for defending Ukraine.

"And with this, we affirm that Ukraine values ​​every person, values every community," Zelensky said, adding that "diversity is part of Ukraine's character."