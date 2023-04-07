Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky honors Muslim tradition by participating in first 'official' iftar

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 8, 2023 12:09 AM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky joins iftar, the meal breaking the daily fast during Ramadan, with Muslim Ukrainian soldiers and representatives of the Crimean Tatar community, on April 7. (Courtesy)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on April 7 that Ukraine was beginning a new tradition of hosting official iftar meals during Ramadan, Ukrinform reported.

In Islam, iftar is the meal breaking the daily fast during the month of Ramadan.  

Zelensky announced it as he participated in the first "official" iftar on April 7, with Muslim servicemen, representatives of the diplomatic corps, and the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people outside a mosque in the center of Kyiv, during which he thanked the Muslim community for defending Ukraine.

"And with this, we affirm that Ukraine values ​​every person, values every community," Zelensky said, adding that "diversity is part of Ukraine's character."

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
