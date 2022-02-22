Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Hot topic, War, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Zelensky addresses nation as Russia officially moves troops into occupied Donbas

by Anastasiia Lapatina February 22, 2022 3:08 AM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers an address to the nation in the early hours of Feb. 22, following Russia's recognition of the occupied territories of eastern Ukraine as independent states.
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the nation amid Russia’s call to deploy its troops to the occupied territories of Donbas for “peacekeeping” operations.

Zelensky said Ukraine requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council and added that the OSCE’s monitoring mission in Ukraine must continue its work to prevent provocations and further escalation.

Zelensky also initiated an urgent meeting of the Normandy Format countries – Germany, France, Ukraine, and Russia.

“It is very important now to see who is our real friend and partner, and who will continue ‘scaring’ the Russian Federation with words,” Zelensky said.

He added that the country’s borders are well-protected and that Ukraine reserves the right to defend itself from further Russian aggression.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cm8Ri6KnFq8

“We are on our land. We don’t fear anything or anyone. We don’t owe anything to anyone. And we won’t give anything up.”

Earlier on Feb. 21, Zelensky summoned the National Security and Defense Council meeting following the Kremlin’s recognition of the Russian-occupied territories of eastern Donbas as independent states.

Shortly after, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to Donbas to perform “peacekeeping” operations and added that Russia is planning to sign a cooperation agreement with the Russian proxies in Donbas.

After Russia’s announcement, the White House released a statement saying it will impose a ban on investment and trade with the Russia-occupied territories while specifying that another big package of “severe” sanctions is underway.

Prior to his address, Zelensky had urgent calls with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, U.S. President Joe Biden, President of the European Council Charles Michel, and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said Russia’s legal actions were “a flagrant violation of the international law and Ukraine’s territorial integrity.”

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the U.K. will announce new sanctions against Russia on Feb. 22.

Anastasiia Lapatina
Anastasiia Lapatina
Reporter
Anastasiia Lapatina is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the same role at the Kyiv Post and has focused on politics and human rights in conflict zones and issues in Russia-occupied Crimea. She holds a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia in Canada.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.