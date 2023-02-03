Zelensky accepts petition to dismiss pro-Kremlin MPs for consideration

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has authorised Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk to process a petition calling to strip the mandates of all former MPs of the banned pro-Kremlin political party "Opposition Platform- For Life".

The online petition, which has accumulated over 37,000 signatures as of Feb. 3, calls for the president to call on parliament to consider an existing June 2022 draft law on the move.

"The representatives of Opposition Platform- For Life are followers of the "Russian world," the petition reads.

From 2014 until the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, they actively promoted and promoted the interests of the Kremlin, engaged in collaborative activities and openly prepared to meet with the flowers of the occupiers in order to become the head of a puppet pro-Russian government if the enemies managed to "take Kyiv in three days."

The parliamentary group of Opposition Platform- For Life was dissolved in parliament on Apr. 14, 2022, with the party's activities in Ukraine later banned by a Ukrainian court on June. 20.

After the party was dissolved, a new group named "Platform for Life and Peace" was formed under leader Yurii Boiko, who had represented the Russia-friendly electorate at the two previous presidential elections.

The party had held 43 seats in the Verkhovna Rada at the time of the launch of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.