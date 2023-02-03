Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky accepts petition to dismiss pro-Kremlin MPs for consideration

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 3, 2023 12:07 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has authorised Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk to process a petition calling to strip the mandates of all former MPs of the banned pro-Kremlin political party "Opposition Platform- For Life".

The online petition, which has accumulated over 37,000 signatures as of Feb. 3, calls for the president to call on parliament to consider an existing June 2022 draft law on the move.

"The representatives of Opposition Platform- For Life are followers of the "Russian world," the petition reads.

From 2014 until the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, they actively promoted and promoted the interests of the Kremlin, engaged in collaborative activities and openly prepared to meet with the flowers of the occupiers in order to become the head of a puppet pro-Russian government if the enemies managed to "take Kyiv in three days."

The parliamentary group of Opposition Platform- For Life was dissolved in parliament on Apr. 14, 2022, with the party's activities in Ukraine later banned by a Ukrainian court on June. 20.

After the party was dissolved, a new group named "Platform for Life and Peace" was formed under leader Yurii Boiko, who had represented the Russia-friendly electorate at the two previous presidential elections.

The party had held 43 seats in the Verkhovna Rada at the time of the launch of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

SBU: Ukraine bans Kremlin-linked Opposition Platform – For Life party.
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.