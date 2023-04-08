Zelensky: Poland to send 200 Rosomak infantry vehicles to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland will provide Ukraine with 200 Rosomak infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), and half of them will arrive in the nearest future, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 8.

In his evening address, Zelensky said that Ukraine also expects Poland to deliver MiG-29 fighter jets, self-propelled mortars, and additional missiles soon as well.

Zelensky's announcement comes a few days after Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Ukraine ordered 100 Rosomaks from Poland.

The Polish news agency reported on April 1, quoting Morawiecki, that the infantry vehicles would be "paid for by European money" but "also by American money that has been given to Ukraine."

Kyiv's report that bulks of much-needed infantry vehicles would soon arrive in Ukraine comes as fierce fighting rages in eastern Ukraine, where soldiers are facing equipment and munition shortages.

With Ukraine anticipating a spring counteroffensive, the delivery of more infantry vehicles would provide additional ground support for the Ukrainian forces.