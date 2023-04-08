Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky: Poland to send 200 Rosomak infantry vehicles to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 8, 2023 11:13 PM 1 min read
The Rosomak military vehicle during the Anakonda-14 military exercise in Orzysz, Poland, on Oct. 2, 2014. (Photo by NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland will provide Ukraine with 200 Rosomak infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), and half of them will arrive in the nearest future, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 8.

In his evening address, Zelensky said that Ukraine also expects Poland to deliver MiG-29 fighter jets, self-propelled mortars, and additional missiles soon as well.

Zelensky's announcement comes a few days after Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Ukraine ordered 100 Rosomaks from Poland.

The Polish news agency reported on April 1, quoting Morawiecki, that the infantry vehicles would be "paid for by European money" but "also by American money that has been given to Ukraine."

Kyiv's report that bulks of much-needed infantry vehicles would soon arrive in Ukraine comes as fierce fighting rages in eastern Ukraine, where soldiers are facing equipment and munition shortages.

With Ukraine anticipating a spring counteroffensive, the delivery of more infantry vehicles would provide additional ground support for the Ukrainian forces.

Season of offensives: What to expect from the spring campaign in Ukraine
On the battlefields of eastern Ukraine, with the first days of March came the all-consuming mud. Videos of trucks and armored vehicles bogged down in fields heralded the arrival of a time traditionally known in Ukrainian as bezdorizhzhia, or “roadlessness.” Though the mud may present a brief challe…
Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.