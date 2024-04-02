Skip to content
Zara, other fashion brands to re-open in Ukraine starting April 3

by Sonya Bandouil April 2, 2024 4:04 AM 1 min read
A Zara store window is pictured in Madrid, Spain on March 5, 2022.(A. Perez Meca/Europa Press via Getty Images)
Inditex, the Spanish parent company of popular clothing brands including Zara, Bershka, and Pull&Bear, will gradually resume operations in Ukraine.

The world's largest listed fast-fashion company by sales will resume online stores operations for Ukrainian consumers on April 2. Starting April 3, approximately 20 physical stores, including three Zara locations in Kyiv, will be re-opened.

Inditex halted operations in Ukraine over two years ago, following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said in a statement in March that it would continue to work on restoring international business in Ukraine, bringing in new companies in order to “deepen the country’s integration into the global economy.”

“The return of large international companies to the Ukrainian market creates new workplaces, provides them with access to quality goods and services, and supports Ukraine's economy,” the ministry's statement read.

McDonald’s, H&M, Danish jeweler Pandora, and French cosmetics company Yves Rocher are among major retailers that have re-opened in Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
