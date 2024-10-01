Russia attempts to capture new positions in Zaporizhzhia sector, preparing small-scale assaults, military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are trying to seize new positions in the Zaporizhzhia sector to improve their tactical position, Ukrainian military's Southern Command spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on Oct. 1.

Voloshyn said there were indications that Russian forces were gathering troops near the towns of Pryiutne and Robotyne in order to attack Ukrainian positions.

"There are certain signs that (the enemy) is taking such steps: concentrating personnel and moving them to the frontline, training these assault groups, accumulating ammunition," he said.

Following Kyiv's ongoing incursion into Kursk Oblast, Russia reportedly began moving its troops from Ukraine's south and east to the Russian region, but Voloshyn said the number of troops in the Zaporizhzhia sector remained the around the same.

Russia has only redeployed certain units and specialists to the Kursk direction and is increasing the number of personnel by 2,000-3,000 soldiers per week to replenish losses, Voloshyn said.

"This is not a build-up and increase of forces and means," he said.

According to Voloshyn, Russia does not have enough troops to launch a large-scale offensive.

"No such groups have been spotted so far. Therefore, we can only say that the enemy is preparing for (smaller) assaults," Voloshyn said.

In recent days, Moscow's troops have intensified attacks against Zaporizhzhia, targeting its civilian infrastructure.



