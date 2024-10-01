The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, War, Russia
Edit post

Russia attempts to capture new positions in Zaporizhzhia sector, preparing small-scale assaults, military says

by Kateryna Denisova October 1, 2024 3:22 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. The 108th Brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces train in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 18, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are trying to seize new positions in the Zaporizhzhia sector to improve their tactical position, Ukrainian military's Southern Command spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on Oct. 1.

Voloshyn said there were indications that Russian forces were gathering troops near the towns of Pryiutne and Robotyne in order to attack Ukrainian positions.

"There are certain signs that (the enemy) is taking such steps: concentrating personnel and moving them to the frontline, training these assault groups, accumulating ammunition," he said.

Following Kyiv's ongoing incursion into Kursk Oblast, Russia reportedly began moving its troops from Ukraine's south and east to the Russian region, but Voloshyn said the number of troops in the Zaporizhzhia sector remained the around the same.

Russia has only redeployed certain units and specialists to the Kursk direction and is increasing the number of personnel by 2,000-3,000 soldiers per week to replenish losses, Voloshyn said.

"This is not a build-up and increase of forces and means," he said.

According to Voloshyn, Russia does not have enough troops to launch a large-scale offensive.

"No such groups have been spotted so far. Therefore, we can only say that the enemy is preparing for (smaller) assaults," Voloshyn said.

In recent days, Moscow's troops have intensified attacks against Zaporizhzhia, targeting its civilian infrastructure.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 1 person, injures 6
Russia launched at least six guided aerial bombs against Zaporizhzhia, damaging apartment buildings and houses. The city’s infrastructure facilities were also hit, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova


Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:23 AM

Reversing recent rhetoric, Trump says he 'likes' Zelensky.

Repeating similar comments made at a joint press conference in advance of their meeting, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told the Washington Post that he liked President Volodymyr Zelensky "because during the impeachment hoax…he could have said he didn't know the (conversation) was taped…But instead of grandstanding and saying, 'Yes, I felt threatened,' he said, 'He did absolutely nothing wrong.'"
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.