News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Zaporizhzhia, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, SBU, Terrorism
Zaporizhzhia resident detained for allegedly planning terror attack in cooperation with Russia

by Martin Fornusek March 5, 2024 12:05 PM 2 min read
The SBU detains a Zaporizhzhia resident for allegedly planning a terrorist attack.
The SBU detains a Zaporizhzhia resident for allegedly planning a terrorist attack in cooperation with Russian intelligence. Photo published on March 5, 2024. (SBU)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a Zaporizhzhia resident who was allegedly preparing a bomb attack against a post office in cooperation with Russian intelligence services, the SBU said on March 5.

Zaporizhzhia is a city in southeastern Ukraine some 35 kilometers north of the front line that has been repeatedly targeted by Russian strikes.

The suspect hid homemade explosives in a fruit box, which was to be shipped to the post office's storage department. Upon receiving confirmation that the parcel was delivered, the collaborator planned to set off the explosives by phone, the SBU said. He was detained before carrying out his supposed plan.

Russia hoped that the terrorist attack would cause multiple civilian casualties and spread panic in the front-line city, according to the SBU.

In addition to the planned bomb attack, the suspect was also allegedly tasked with passing information on the Ukrainian military to Russia.

The man was recruited by Russia's military intelligence service (GRU) in early 2023 with the help of an acquaintance living in occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the SBU said. The suspect was said to have received instructions and money for the preparation of the explosives from the GRU and was promised a monetary reward for completing the task.

The alleged collaborator was charged with treason and preparing a terrorist act. He is currently in custody and faces life in prison.

Author: Martin Fornusek
12:44 PM

Macron to discuss ammunition for Ukraine during Prague visit.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Prague on March 5 to meet Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala and discuss plans to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside of Europe, among other topics, Czech Television reported.
Ukraine news
9:15 AM

Lithuania to join Czech-led ammunition initiative for Ukraine.

Lithuania will contribute to the Czech-led allied initiative to supply Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds from outside of Europe, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte confirmed on March 4 after a phone call with her Czech counterpart, Petr Fiala.
3:39 AM

Kirby: Putin taking advantage of delays in US aid.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking advantage of delays in U.S. aid to Ukraine to further Russian military efforts, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said at a press conference on March 4.
11:03 PM

Ukraine, Spain start talks on security guarantees.

Ukraine and Spain began negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees under the Group of Seven (G7) Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, the Presidential Office reported on March 4.
8:51 PM

Zelensky replaces Support Forces commander.

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Dmytro Hereha as the commander of Ukraine's Support Forces, replacing him with Oleksandr Yakovets, according to his decrees published on March 4.
