Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Energy, Energy crisis, Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russia
Edit post

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant faces 2nd blackout of the week after Russian attacks

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 21, 2024 9:57 AM 2 min read
A general view of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on March 29, 2023. (Andrey Borodulin / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is on the verge of a blackout after Russian attacks on power lines left the plant connected to only one line, the Energy Ministry reported on Nov. 21.

This is the second time this week that the plant has been seriously threatened by a blackout, which could compromise conditions for safe operation and cause an accident.

At the moment, the plant is connected to the Ukrainian power grid by only one transmission line.

Similar incidents have been reported throughout the full-scale war, with Kyiv accusing Russia of threatening the security of the plant. Russia has occupied the Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest nuclear station in Europe, since March 2022.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko confirmed that if the last line is cut off, there will be a complete blackout, as reported by the Energy Ministry's Telegram channel.

The Zaporizhzhia plant is not the only one causing concern.

The Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, and Southern Ukrainian plants were forced to decrease output on Nov. 17 after a massive Russian aerial strike targeted several substations critical to their power supply.

Greenpeace warned that Ukraine's power grid was at "heightened risk of catastrophic failure" after the mass missile and drone attack targeted the electrical substations.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, confirmed in a statement on Nov. 17 that Ukraine's nuclear power plants had to reduce their electricity production as a precautionary measure due to large-scale missile attacks.

The attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure led to "increased nuclear safety and security risks," Grossi agreed.

Allowing Ukraine to regain control "is the only way to ensure the safe operation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," Halushchenko said.

Russia threatens to expel UN monitors from Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
IAEA experts may only remain at the occupied nuclear facility “as long as our country considers their stay there to be justified,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry warned.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:54 PM

Biden seeks to cancel over $4.5 billion of Ukraine's debt.

"We have taken the step that was outlined in the law to cancel those loans, provide that economic assistance to Ukraine, and now Congress is welcome to take it up if they wish," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Nov. 20.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.