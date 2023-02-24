Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zaluzhnyi thanks Ukrainian defenders in video address

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 24, 2023
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lt Gen Valerii Zaluzhnyi delivers a speech during the commemorative event for the Debaltseve defenders in Askold's Grave Park, in Kyiv on Feb. 19, 2022. (Photo credit should read Yuliia Ovsiannikova / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)


Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi thanked Ukrainian defenders in a video to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

"At the core of our strength is people — people of concrete, people of steel. They are ordinary people and heroes, among us and with us in the ranks. Thank you. I am proud of you," Zaluzhnyi said. "It is thanks to you we survived. Thanks to you, we will win."

Zaluzhnyi said that the country had become stronger as a result of the most challenging battles of the past nine years, which included the Battle of Donetsk Airport from 2014-2015, as well as the last stand at Azovstal during the siege of Mariupol from February to May 2022.

