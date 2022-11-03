Zaluzhnyi: Russian troops tripled intensity of hostilities in some areas of Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, told NATO's Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, U.S. Army General Christopher Cavoli, that Russian forces carry out up to 80 attacks daily in certain areas on the front line.

They also discussed the continuous Russian missile drone attacks on Ukraine."Our partners understand the need to supply Ukraine with anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense systems and are making significant efforts to do so," Zaluzhny said.