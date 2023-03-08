Zaluzhnyi meets with top military officials of UK, US, Poland

This audio is created with AI assistance

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported that he met with four military leaders of Western countries on March 7.

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief met with NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, U.S. Army General Christopher Cavoli, U.K.’s Chief of the Defense Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Polish Armed Forces General Rajmund Andrzejczak, and U.S. Army Lieutenant General and Commander of Security Assistance Group Ukraine Antonio Aguto.

According to Zaluzhnyi, he informed them about the situation on the battlefield, particularly around Bakhhmut.

They also discussed the supply of military aid to Ukraine, including weapons and ammunition.

“Strengthening air defense and providing long-range weapons remain crucial,” Zaluzhnyi wrote.

Russia has been attempting to encircle Bakhmut for months as part of its larger objective of capturing the entirety of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, comprised of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

On March 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that, along with Ukraine’s top-level commanders, the decision was made not to withdraw from Bakhmut.