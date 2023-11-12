Yermak: Ukrainian delegation lands in US to discuss defense, cooperation

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian delegation led by Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko arrived in the U.S., Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said on Telegram on Nov. 12.

Yermak, who is also a part of the Ukrainian delegation, plans to attend meetings at the White House, Congress, think tanks, and talk with NGO representatives.

“President Zelensky's Peace Formula, strengthening Ukraine's defense, comprehensive cooperation and many other important topics” will be on the agenda, according to the post.

The delegation’s visit comes as top-ranking U.S. officials asked Congress to approve direct budget support for Ukraine. They said $11.8 billion “is a minimum amount needed to help cover Ukraine’s baseline needs, after accounting for other possible international support.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken also called for immediate approval of the aid to Ukraine and Israel requested by the White House in Senate testimonies on Oct. 31.

U.S. President Joe Biden asked for $61.4 billion in assistance for Ukraine on Oct. 20 as a part of the broader $105-billion-dollar request. The package has not been approved yet with some Republican Congress members advocating for splitting up Ukraine and Israel aid.