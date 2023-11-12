Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Yermak: Ukrainian delegation lands in US to discuss defense, cooperation

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 12, 2023 10:55 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian delegation led by Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko arrived in the U.S., Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said on Telegram on Nov. 12.

Yermak, who is also a part of the Ukrainian delegation, plans to attend meetings at the White House, Congress, think tanks, and talk with NGO representatives.

“President Zelensky's Peace Formula, strengthening Ukraine's defense, comprehensive cooperation and many other important topics” will be on the agenda, according to the post.

The delegation’s visit comes as top-ranking U.S. officials asked Congress to approve direct budget support for Ukraine. They said $11.8 billion “is a minimum amount needed to help cover Ukraine’s baseline needs, after accounting for other possible international support.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken also called for immediate approval of the aid to Ukraine and Israel requested by the White House in Senate testimonies on Oct. 31.

U.S. President Joe Biden asked for $61.4 billion in assistance for Ukraine on Oct. 20 as a part of the broader $105-billion-dollar request. The package has not been approved yet with some Republican Congress members advocating for splitting up Ukraine and Israel aid.

Top US officials ask Congress to back $12 billion in budget support for Ukraine
Top-ranking U.S. officials appealed to Congress to approve $11.8 billion in budget support for Ukraine as part of the White House’s comprehensive package, according to a letter dated Nov. 7.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:16 PM

US, South Korea, Japan pledge to increase cooperation, pressure on North Korea.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the three countries planned to increase their trilateral cooperation to create a united front against the spectrum of North Korean hostile actions towards its neighbors in the region and the larger world. In particular, the officials said that North Korea was using cyber activities to fund its nuclear program.
7:40 AM

White House: Costs of not supporting Ukraine too high to pay.

"If you think the cost of supporting Ukraine is high now, think about how high it’s going to be in national treasure and in American blood if we have to start acting on our Article Five commitments," U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.
3:43 AM

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked four communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 8, firing 6 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.