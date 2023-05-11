Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

WSJ: U.S. trains Ukrainian law enforcement in cryptocurrency investigations

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 12, 2023 2:56 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Criminal-investigation division of the Internal Revenue Service is training Ukrainian investigators to pursue crypto investigations related to sanctioning Russian oligarchs, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The in-person training to educate the Ukrainian National Police, the Economic Security Bureau, the Security Service and the Prosecutor General’s Office began in Frankfurt on May 11 and will last through next week.

The advanced training follows previous technological and educational support. According to the article, IRS “provided Ukraine with licenses to use Chainalysis Reactor, a crypto investigation tool” and conducted online trainings to educate Ukrainian law enforcement on how to use the tool in April.

Ukrainian sources cited in the article said they will prioritize “identifying and stopping fundraising campaigns aimed at amassing cryptocurrency” to support Russia’s war efforts.

The training comes amid other steps by the U.S. to target Russian assets. On May 10, Reuters reported on the approval of the first transfer of forfeited Russian assets to Ukraine by the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Reuters: US authorizes first transfer of seized Russian oligarch’s funds to Ukraine
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has approved the transfer of forfeited Russian assets to Ukraine for the first time, Reuters reported. The funds belong to sanctioned Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev who has been accused of funding Russian proxies in Russian-occupied Crimea in 2014.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.