WSJ: Egypt resists US calls to supply Ukraine with weapons

The U.S. managed to convince Egypt not to send rockets to Russia but has so far failed to persuade Cairo to arm Ukraine instead, the Wall Street Journal reported on Aug. 11, citing U.S. and Egyptian officials.

After persuading the Egyptian government not to send weaponry to Moscow earlier this year, Washington asked the African country to instead send artillery shells, anti-tank missiles, air-defense systems, and small arms to Ukraine.

Although Cairo has not categorically rejected the request made by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in March, Egyptian officials said privately that the country has no plans to accommodate it, the Wall Street Journal reported.

While attempting to stay neutral in the Russo-Ukrainian War, Egypt maintains a close relationship with Moscow. The country also imports most of its wheat from Russia.

Egypt is at the same time a close military partner of the U.S., which provides it with $1.3 billion every year in military aid.