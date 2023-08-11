Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
WSJ: Egypt resists US calls to supply Ukraine with weapons

by Martin Fornusek August 11, 2023 11:58 PM 1 min read
Egyptian President Abdel-Fatah al-Sisi arrives to speak at the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly on September 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. managed to convince Egypt not to send rockets to Russia but has so far failed to persuade Cairo to arm Ukraine instead, the Wall Street Journal reported on Aug. 11, citing U.S. and Egyptian officials.

After persuading the Egyptian government not to send weaponry to Moscow earlier this year, Washington asked the African country to instead send artillery shells, anti-tank missiles, air-defense systems, and small arms to Ukraine.

Although Cairo has not categorically rejected the request made by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in March, Egyptian officials said privately that the country has no plans to accommodate it, the Wall Street Journal reported.

While attempting to stay neutral in the Russo-Ukrainian War, Egypt maintains a close relationship with Moscow. The country also imports most of its wheat from Russia.

Egypt is at the same time a close military partner of the U.S., which provides it with $1.3 billion every year in military aid.

Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
