White House sees no indication of Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

The Biden administration has not seen any "indications of Russia preparing to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine," White House Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre said on Nov. 21.

Speaking at a press briefing, Jean-Pierre also said the administration was "not surprised by Russia's announcement that it would update its nuclear doctrine," and they believed it was "irresponsible rhetoric."

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the country's new nuclear doctrine on Nov. 19. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the changes should be seen as a "certain signal" to the West.

"This is more of the same irresponsible rhetoric that we continue to hear from Russia, which we have seen for more than two years now, if you think about their aggression, their war against Ukraine," Jean-Pierre said.

"We haven’t seen any indications of Russia preparing to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine. We just have not seen that.

"And observing no changes to Russia’s nuclear posture, we have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture or doctrine in response to Russia’s statements."

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh on Nov. 20 also dismissed Russia’s rhetoric surrounding its nuclear policy as a continuation of its behavior over the past two years.

Since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has made a series of nuclear threats against Ukraine and the West, none of which have materialized.