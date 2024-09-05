The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, ATACMS, United States, White House, Russian Air Force, Ukrainian strikes in Russia, War
Edit post

White House confirms Russia moved 90% of warplanes outside of ATACMS reach

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 5, 2024 9:11 AM 2 min read
John Kirby, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson, speaks during a news conference in Washington, D.C., on March 21, 2023. (Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has moved 90% of its aircraft used to attack Ukraine outside of a 300-kilometer zone from the Ukrainian border, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing on Sept. 4.

"The argument that somehow, you just give them ATACMS and tell them they're gonna be able to hit the majority of Russian aircraft and airbases that are, in fact, used to strike them, it's not true, it's a misconception," Kirby said in a response to a journalist's question.

The U.S. began providing Ukraine with long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) with a range of up to 300 kilometers (190 miles) in the spring of this year.

While the weaponry has been used in Russian-occupied Crimea, Washington's restrictions do not permit their use on Russian soil. Kyiv has lobbied Washington to lift these restrictions and allow Ukrainian forces to strike airbases and other military targets beyond the border zone.

When asked whether the U.S. is considering any changes to the policy, Kirby said, "I don't have any policy change to speak to today."

Kirby's statement confirms a claim made by a Wall Street Journal article in August. The outlet wrote that, according to an undisclosed U.S. official, Russia has transferred 90% of its military aircraft to bases outside the reach of long-range ATACMS.

President Volodymyr Zelensky complained in May that Western partners are deliberating on key decisions on military support for too long.

"Every decision to which we, then later everyone together, comes to is late by around one year," Zelensky said.

After prolonged pressure, Washington has permitted Ukrainian strikes with certain U.S.-supplied weapons on Russian territory but only just across the shared border.

Ukraine has been scaling up domestic defense production in order to strike key targets in Russia without regard to Western restrictions, developing its own long-range capabilities such as ballistic missiles or Palianytsia missile-drones.

Ukraine says it has a new ballistic missile — here’s what they do
Speaking at a press conference at the end of August, President Volodymyr Zelensky made a cryptic announcement: Ukraine had carried out a successful test of its first domestic-made ballistic missile. “It may be too early to talk about it but I want to share it with you,” President Volodymyr Zelensky
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:11 AM

White House confirms Russia moved 90% of warplanes outside of ATACMS reach.

"The argument that somehow, you just give them ATACMS and tell them they're gonna be able to hit the majority of Russian aircraft and airbases that are, in fact, used to strike them, it's not true, it's a misconception," U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said in a response to a journalist's question.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.