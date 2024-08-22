Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Russia, Congress, Defense Ministry, US weapons
Edit post

Defense Minister meets US lawmakers, lobbies for long-rage weapons permissions

by Abbey Fenbert August 22, 2024 4:06 AM 2 min read
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and other officials meet with a bipartisan delegation of United States congressional representatives in Kyiv on Aug. 21, 2024. 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Defense Minsiter Rustem Umerov met with a bipartisan delegation from the United States House of Representatives during their visit to Kyiv on Aug. 21, the Defense Ministry announced.

Republican Rep. Rob Wittman and Democratic Rep. David Trone spoke with Umerov about the situation on Ukraine's front lines and Washington's policy on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons against Russian targets.

"I emphasized the need to obtain prompt permission from our allies to fully use long-range weapons against targets in Russia," Umerov said.

"This is a matter of protecting our peaceful cities and villages."

Current U.S. policy restricts Ukraine from using ATACMS and other American-supplied weapons to strike targets deep within Russia.

The U.S. gave Ukraine permission on June 1 to use some American-supplied weapons, including HIMARS rockets, to strike targets in Russia located near the border with Kharkiv Oblast after Russia launched a renewed offensive in the region on May 10.

The lawmakers were also briefed on the situation near Ukraine's front lines, particularly the embattled Sumy Oblast, Umerov said.

"Our goals there are to clear the border from Russian military threats and to prevent enemy shelling and attacks on our cities and villages," he said.

Opinion: The West’s escalation strategy has failed. Let Ukraine strike Russia.
Editor’s Note: This article was originally published by Trench Art on July 30, 2024, and has been republished by the Kyiv Independent with permission. In his Oval Office address on July 24, U.S. President Joe Biden rightly claimed credit for being the “first president of this century to report
The Kyiv IndependentIsaac C. Flanagan
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.